Somerset Man Among Four Charged With Gun Offenses, Resisting Arrest

Also arrested were a 25-year-old Long Branch man, an 18-year-old Middlesex man, and a 19-year old Keansburg man, according to a press release from the Somerset County Prosecutor’s Office.

A 20-year-old Somerset man faces five weapons-related charges following the May 5 arrest of him and four others after a joint investigation by Franklin Township Police and the Somerset County Prosecutor’s Office Organized Crime and Narcotics Task Force Street Crimes Unit yielded six guns and several high-capacity ammunition magazines.

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