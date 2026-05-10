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FR&A Video Story: FTPD Participates In 2026 Police Unity Tour

May 10, 2026 Police News

More that a dozen members of the Franklin Township Police Department mounted bicycles and joined hundreds of their fellow officers from around the state and country May 10 in the 2026 Police Unity Tour.

The ride is a fundraiser for the Law Enforcement Officers Memorial in Washington, D.C. The riders are expected to arrive there on May 12, after stops in Philadelphia and Delaware.

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