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Boys’ Tennis Team Seniors Get Senior Night

May 11, 2026 Boys' Tennis, High School Sports, Sports

It was the Franklin High School boys’ tennis team’s seniors’ turn to be honored with a senior night on May 11.

The ceremony took place on the tennis court, where players formed a canopy with crossed racquets. The four players and manager walked under the racquets on a red runner before stopping at the Warrior backdrop for pictures.

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