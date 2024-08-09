Warriors On The Academic Move

Arris George, of Somerset, a student at Fairleigh Dickinson University’s Florham Campus in Madison, NJ, has been named to the Honors List for the Spring 2024 semester. To qualify for the Honors List, a student must carry a 3.5 or better grade point average out of a possible 4.0 and be enrolled in a minimum of 12 letter-graded hours (four courses).

Bianca Bacchione of Somerset, has been named to the 2024 spring trimester Dean’s List at Palmer College of Chiropractic’s Florida Campus in Port Orange, Florida.

Tufts University awarded more than 2,800 degrees across all schools during its ceremony commemorating the accomplishments of the Class of 2024. Gibson Campbell of Somerset graduated with a degree in Economics (BA) from Tufts University.

The following students graduated from The College of New Jersey on May 16-17, 2024: Jenny Kafas, Bachelor of Science, Biology (BS), Cum Laude; Kaitlin Kline, Bachelor of Arts, Psychology; Karista Kunz, Bachelor of Science, Management; McCrystal, Master of Arts, Clinical Mental Health; Lauren Tragale, Master of Arts, English; Elyssa Waga, Bachelor of Science in Nursing, Nursing

The following Fairfield University student(s) received Dean’s List Honors for the Spring 2024 semester: Dalton J. Vassanella of Somerset.

The University of Wisconsin-Madison has recognized students named to the Dean’s List for the spring semester of the 2023-2024 academic year: Chloe Trevidic, College of Letters and Science, Dean’s List. Students who achieve at a high level academically are recognized by the dean at the close of each semester. To be eligible for the Dean’s List, students must complete a minimum of 12 graded degree credits in that semester. Each university school or college sets its own GPA requirements for students to be eligible to receive the distinction.

A total of 8,586 students received degrees from the University of Wisconsin-Madison on May 10-11, including Bianca Schnarr of Somerset, School of Pharmacy, Master of Science-Pharmaceutical Sciences, Pharmaceutical Sciences.

Yuanpeng Li of Somerset was named to the dean’s list for the spring 2024 semester at Washington University in St. Louis. Li graduated in May from the university’s McKelvey School of Engineering. To qualify for the Dean’s List in the McKelvey School of Engineering, students must earn a semester grade point average of 3.6 or above and be enrolled in at least 12 graded units.

Emerson College awarded approximately 1,045 undergraduate degrees to the Class of 2024 during the 144th Commencement , including Olivia Jara from Somerset, who received a BA in Media Arts Production.

Riya Lahiri, Class of 2025, of Somerset, was named to the dean’s list at Tufts University for the Spring 2024 semester. Dean’s list honors at Tufts University require a semester grade point average of 3.4 or greater.

Seton Hall University is pleased to announce the Spring 2024 Dean’s list and to congratulate students for their outstanding academic achievements. After the close of every semester, undergraduate students completing all courses with a GPA of 3.4, with no grades lower than “C”, qualify for the Dean’s List. The following local students made the Spring 2024 Dean’s List: Sameer Desai of Somerset, Jacqueline Francis of Somerset, Zahir Mooring of Franklin Park, Rahana Suresh of Somerset, and Michael Veronsky of Somerset.

Madeleine Vinueza from Somerset has been awarded the Theodore K. Steele Memorial Scholarship at New York Institute of Technology. Students must achieve a minimum GPA of 3.8 to be awarded this scholarship.

Montclair State University congratulates Red Hawks named to the Spring 2024 Dean’s List: Yamila Chege of Somerset, Shaley Kumah of Somerset, Ingrid Hoyos of Somerset, Desiree Arana of Somerset, Cam’Ron Wallace of Somerset, Sanah Waters of Somerset, Cydney Wallace of Somerset, Leysha Kumah of Somerset, Trenyce Hinds of Somerset, Yogithasiri Chevva of Somerset, Kevin Millman of Somerset, Elliot Engelsbel of Somerset, Sam Thor of Franklin Park, Roman Ince of Somerset, Jillian/Jill Silva of Somerset, Diana Guman of Somerset, Aaron Bidlack of Somerset, Amari Hood of Somerset, Carmela Beitler of Franklin Park, and Joseph Toto of Somerset.

Suhaib Jawad, of Somerset, a student at Fairleigh Dickinson University’s Metropolitan Campus in Teaneck, NJ, has been named to the Honors List for the Spring 2024 semester. To qualify for the Honors List, a student must carry a 3.5 or better grade point average out of a possible 4.0 and be enrolled in a minimum of 12 letter-graded hours (four courses).

The following students have been named to the University of Delaware Dean’s List for the Spring 2024 semester: Timothy Drake of Somerset, Vrishank Mechineni of Franklin Park, and Lauren Kozubal of Somerset.

The University of Hartford is pleased to announce that 1,927 students have been named to the Dean’s List and President’s List for the spring 2024 semester. The Dean’s List recognizes students achieving superior academic standing. The requirement, with some exceptions based on school or college, is a grade point average of at least 3.0 and no grade below C. The President’s List recognizes a select group of students reaching the highest level of academic standing. To be placed on the President’s List, students must maintain a GPA of at least a 3.75 and receive grades of C or better. Among the students honored for their academic achievements are: Alayah Johnson of Somerset — Dean’s List; James Jackman of Somerset — President’s List.

Thomas Siegler, of Franklin Park, earned dean’s list honors at The University of Tampa for the Spring 2024 semester. Siegler was a Junior majoring in Accounting BS. Students must maintain a GPA of 3.75 or higher to be eligible for the dean’s list.





Your Thoughts

comments