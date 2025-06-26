Franklin Middle Schoolers Now Rising Frosh

ADDRESSING GRADUATES – Franklin Middle School – Sampson G. Smith campus principal Rebekah Solomon speaks during the 8th Grade Promotion ceremony at Franklin High School on June 25.

Franklin Middle School 8th Graders on June 25 got a taste of what assembling in the Franklin High School gym will be like at the 8th Grade Promotion Ceremony.

The 470 students from the middle school’s Sampson G. Smith and Hamilton Street campuses marched into the gym accompanied by the strains of Pomp and Circumstance, and the cheers of their family and friends.

Sampson campus principal Rebekah Solomon told the soon-to-be frosh that she was “honored to stand before you filled with pride about who you are and who you are becoming every day.”

“This year, we challenged every student to ignite their imagination, explore their passions and pursue dreams, purpose and determination,” she said. “You rose to that challenge. Whether in the classroom, on the stage, on the field or within your community. You have dared to dream.”

“I encourage you to learn, earn, and return,” Solomon said. “That’s what I did as a Franklin Warrior. Learn as much as you can. Soak up knowledge, experiences, and the wisdom of those around you. Earn your success through hard work, integrity, and perseverance.”

“Set goals and reach them and then set new ones,” she said. “And finally, return. Come home. Give back. Lift others as you rise. Leave every space better than you found it. And in four short years, I look forward to shaking your hand as you graduate from Franklin High School.”

Nubeja Allen, the Hamilton Street campus principal, told the students that “watching each of you grow academically, socially, and personally, while witnessing your laughter and your incredible potential, has truly made my heart smile. You show me what it means to face challenges with courage, to support one another with kindness, and to celebrate every small victory along the way.”

“Whether it was in the classroom, on stage, in the hallways, in the cafeteria, or on the field, you left your mark on our school,” she said.

“Young people, today we celebrate you,” she said. “We’ll miss your presence in our halls, and we know the best is yet to come. Keep dreaming big, working hard, and being kind.”

“As you step forward into high school … carry with you the confidence, the lessons, the friendships, and the belief that you are capable of great things,” she said. “Now go forward, shine bright, and keep making my heart smile.”

The audience also heard from students.

Hamilton Street student Smarlyn Velez Guzman told her classmates that when she first entered middle school, “I dreamed of being bigger, stronger, and smarter. I pushed myself for better grades and told myself things like, I’m better than an 80, I’m better than a 90, I’m even better than a 100.”

“In all that striving and stressing, I sometimes forgot to just be who I was in the moment. I was so busy reaching for a future, I sometimes missed the test. But here’s what I’ve come to realize. Growing up isn’t about being perfect. It’s about becoming real. As we head into high school, there will be pressure to get perfect grades, to look a certain way, to always say and do the right thing.”

“But here’s the truth,” she said, “Nobody has it all figured out. And no one is perfect. And that’s okay. Some days will be tough. Some people won’t like you. That’s fine.”

“But your worth isn’t defined by your grades, your followers, or what someone else thinks of you,” she said. “Your best might look different every day. And that’s normal. What matters most is being true to yourself. Because when you’re real, when you’re authentically, unapologetically you, that’s when the right people find you.”

Sampson student Nivritti Thammineni, a co-president of the Junior Honor Society, told her classmates that middle school “has been a roller coaster.”

“There were days when things felt easy and fun. And then other days where math problems looked more like English than math,” she said. “But we kept going. We worked hard. We helped each other. And we grew. Not just the things we knew, but who we are as people.”

“As we head into high school, remember; we don’t need to have everything figured out just yet,” she said.

Sophia Carbacas, the Junior Honor Society’s other co-president, told her classmates that much happened during her three years in middle school.

“I’ve had hard teachers, fell into drama, dealt with fake friends, but I’ve also had amazing teachers, had a lot of fun and made many true, lasting friendships,” she said.

“I have changed so much in middle school,” she said. “I have gown and matured. I made friends along the way. So many memorable things have happened in Middle School.”

“I’ve learned a lot about myself in the past years,” she said.

Here are some scenes from the event:

