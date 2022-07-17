Warriors On The Academic Move

A resident of Somerset, Skyllar Capuno graduated Summa Cum Laude with a B.A. – Bachelor of Arts Degree in Theatre and Media and Communication from Muhlenburg College on May 22.

The following local students have been named to the University of Delaware Dean’s List for the Spring 2022 semester: Devan Santiago, Nicolas DiMeglio, Timothy Drake, and Mackenzie Faust, all of Somerset, and Vrishank Mechineni of Franklin Park. To meet eligibility requirements for the Dean’s List, a student must be enrolled full-time and earn a GPA of 3.5 or above (on a 4.0 scale) for the semester.

Harshika Gelivi of Somerset made the Dean’s List for the Spring 2022 semester at the Georgia Institute of Technology. This designation is awarded to undergraduate students who have earned a 3.0 or higher academic average for the semester.

Justin Arnold of Somerset graduated from the University of Hartford in May of 2022. Justin earned their Doctor of Physical Therapy in Physical Therapy.

Somerset resident, Katherine Sour has been named to the Dean’s List at James Madison University for the spring 2022 semester. Students who earn dean’s list honors must carry at least 12 graded credit hours and earn a GPA of between 3.5 and 3.899. Sour is majoring in communication studies.

The University of Rhode Island is pleased to announce that Lauren Eng of Franklin Park has been named to the Spring 2022 Dean’s List. Students named to the Dean’s List represent nearly all of Rhode Island’s cities and towns, all six New England states, New York and New Jersey, and many other states and countries. To be included on the Dean’s List, full-time students must have completed 12 or more credits for letter grades which are GPA applicable during a semester and achieved at least a 3.30 quality point average. Part-time students qualify with the accumulation of 12 or more credits for letter grades which are GPA applicable earning at least a 3.30 quality point average.

Clare Scott of Somerset received a Doctor of Nursing Practice in Care of Populations from Quinnipiac University during a commencement ceremony held in May.

The following students have earned the esteemed honor of placement on the Dean’s List at The College of New Jersey for the spring 2022 semester. To achieve this honor, a student must carry 12 or more credits that semester and earn a 3.5 (or above) grade point average: Dora Amoo-Achampong, Nursing; Ayesha Chaudhry, Computer Science; Sean Healy, Civil Engineer; Jessica Jozak, Elementary Education – iSTEM; Jenny Kafas, Biology (BS); Nicole Kercado, Computer Science; Allison Kline, Elementary Education – iSTEM; Rebecca Kosty, Urban Education, Elementary; Aliya Muñoz, Criminology – BA; Julianna Pastore, Special Education; Lauren Tragale, English Secondary Education, and Elyssa Waga, Nursing, all of Somerset.

AJ Gordon and Prince Sokpo, both of Somerset, were named to the Dean’s Honor List for the Spring 2022 semester. Undergraduate students who carry three or more completed/graded (letter grade) course units in a Fall or Spring term and attain a GPA for the term of 3.50 or higher are placed on the Dean’s Honor List.

Congratulations to the following local students for being named to the Muhlenberg College Dean’s List for the Spring 2022 semester: Skyllar Capuno and Madison Whiting, both of Somerset. Muhlenberg College students and Muhlenberg College School of Continuing Studies students with a term GPA of 3.50 or higher were recognized for this academic achievement.Students with a term GPA of 3.5 or higher for the semester were recognized for this academic achievement.

University of the Cumberlands would like to congratulate Priyatham Vejendla of Somerset on completing their Master of Science in Information Technology this July.

Saloni Shah of Somerset has earned a Bachelor of Science in Computer Science with High Honors from the Georgia Institute of Technology in Atlanta. Shah was among more than 4,500 undergraduate and graduate students to be presented Georgia Tech degrees during the Institute’s 262nd Commencement exercises May 6-7, 2022, at Bobby Dodd Stadium.

Stacy De los Angeles Brenes Coto of Somerset received a master of science in mathematics, from Clarkson University in May 2022.

Sydney L. Gero of Somerset was among than 1,700 students named to The University of Scranton’s Dean’s List for the 2022 spring semester. The Dean’s List recognizes students for academic excellence. A student must have a grade point average of 3.5 or better with a minimum number of credit hours during the semester to make the Dean’s List. The list includes students from the Jesuit university’s College of Arts and Sciences, Kania School of Management and Panuska College of Professional Studies. Gero is a junior criminal justice major in the University’s College of Arts and Sciences.

The College of Saint Rose congratulates the students who earned more than 1,600 undergraduate and graduate degrees and certificates as members of the Class of 2022. Nathalie Deller of Franklin Park has earned the following degree(s)/certificate(s): Advanced Graduate Certification Educational Leadership and Administration: School District Leader Advanced Graduate Certification . Demar Manradgh of Somerset has earned the following degree(s)/certificate(s): Advanced Graduate Certification Educational Leadership and Administration: School District Leader.

The University of Tampa hosted a commencement ceremony on Saturday, May 7 to honor the 1,713 degree-seeking candidates at the University’s 154th commencement. The event was attended by the students, their family members and friends, UT faculty and staff members, and the general public. The ceremony included remarks by alumni and brothers, Javier Baldor ’89, CEO of BST Global, and Carlos Baldor ’87, president and chief technology officer of BST Global. The following local students graduated from The University of Tampa. Devin Lazare of Franklin Park graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Biology BS, and Mansi Naik of Somerset graduated with a Bachelor of Arts in Economics BA.

Local graduates from the University of Connecticut: Biju Wang, Statistics Ph.D. and Jing Wang, B.A. in Mathematics/Statistics, both of Somerset.

Samantha Miel of Franklin Park was named to the Spring 2022 Dean’s List at the University of Connecticut.

Thomas Siegler of Franklin Park earned dean’s list honors at The University of Tampa for the Spring 2022 semester. Siegler was a Freshman majoring in Accounting BS. Students must maintain a GPA of 3.75 or higher to be eligible for the dean’s list.

Wyatt Kaneps of Somerset was named to the Dean’s List at Rochester Institute of Technology for the Spring 2022 Semester. Kaneps is in the mechanical engineering program. Full-time degree-seeking undergraduate students are eligible for Dean’s List if their term GPA is greater than or equal to 3.400; they do not have any grades of “Incomplete”, “D” or “F”; and they have registered for, and completed, at least 12 credit hours.



