Township Man Wounded In Early Morning Weekend Shooting

Police are investigating a May 16 shooting that left a township man wounded.

Township police received a call at about 1:05 a.m. reporting gunshots near Oak Avenue and Route 27, according to a press release the Somerset County Prosecutor’s Office issued on May 20.

Arriving officers found a car with bullet holes, and a man inside suffering from non-threatening gunshot wounds, according to the release.

The man, an adult, was taken to a local hospital where he was treated and released, the release said.

Detectives from the Somerset County Prosecutor’s Office Major Crimes Unit along with detectives from the Franklin Township Police Department responded to the scene to conduct the investigation, the release said.

Authorities ask anyone with information relating to this shooting to contact the Somerset County Prosecutors Office Major Crimes Unit at (908) 231-7100 or the Franklin Township Police Department at (732) 873-5533 or via the STOPit app. The STOPit app allows citizens to provide anonymous reports including videos and photos. STOPit can be downloaded to your smart phone for free at the Google Play Store or Apple App Store, access code: SOMERSETNJ. Information can also be provided through the Somerset County Crime Stoppers’ Tip Line at 1-888-577-TIPS (8477). All anonymous STOPit reports and Crime Stopper tips will be kept confidential.



