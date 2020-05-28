Second New Brunswick Man Charged With May 2019 Township Resident’s Murder

A 29-year-old New Brunswick man has been arrested din connection with the May 2019 murder of a Franklin residents.

The man is the second person arrested in the case, the first arrest coming in November 2019. At that time, a 28-year-old New Brunswick man was charged with the killing of 30-year-old David D. Anderson, according to a press release from the Somerset County Prosecutor’s Office.

Anderson was killed on Matilda Avenue late in the evening of May 18, 2019, during what police said was a large gathering at Naaman Williams Park.

Anderson was taken to an area hospital by a civilian, but died during treatment, police said.

The Somerset County Prosecutor’s Office Major Crimes Unit, the Crime Scene Investigations Unit and the Franklin Township Police Department conducted numerous interviews during the follow-up investigation, according to the press release.

The second suspect was arrested on May 26 by New Brunswick police, according to the release. He was charged with with 1st Degree Murder, 2nd Degree Possession of a Weapon for an Unlawful Purpose, and 2nd Degree Unlawful Possession of a Weapon, according to the release. The man was lodged in the Somerset County Jail, Somerville, pending a detention hearing.

Anyone with information relating to the homicide is asked to contact the Somerset County Prosecutors Office Major Crimes Unit at (908) 231-7100 or the Franklin Township Police Department at (732) 873-5533 or via the STOPitapp. The STOPit app allows citizens to provide anonymous reports including videos and photos. STOPit can be downloaded to your smart phone for free at the Google Play Store or Apple App Store, access code: SOMERSETNJ. Information can also be provided through the Somerset County Crime Stoppers’ Tip Line at 1-888-577-TIPS (8477). All anonymous STOPit reports and Crime Stopper tips will be kept confidential.



