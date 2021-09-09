JFK Club Sponsors Virtual Panel Discussion On Racism In Franklin

A virtual panel discussion entitled “Understanding Franklin’s Racist Past, and How We Get to a Racially Just Future” is set for 7 p.m. September 13.

The discussion is sponsored by the JFK Club, the township’s Democratic Club.

The event will feature four speakers:

Brian Armstong, author of the book, “Franklin Park Tragedy – History of Racism in Franklin.”

The Rev. Sonya Redd of First Baptist Church of Lincoln Gardens, who will talk about how Franklin Township became so diverse

Aaron Greene, counsel at the New Jersey Institute for Social Justice, who will speak about voter suppression and voter rights

Township Councilwoman Kimberly Francois, who will talk about where Franklin is going.

To attend the event, email jfkclubfranklin@gmail.com for the Zoom link.









