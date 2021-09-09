JFK Club Sponsors Virtual Panel Discussion On Racism In Franklin
A virtual panel discussion entitled “Understanding Franklin’s Racist Past, and How We Get to a Racially Just Future” is set for 7 p.m. September 13.
The discussion is sponsored by the JFK Club, the township’s Democratic Club.
The event will feature four speakers:
- Brian Armstong, author of the book, “Franklin Park Tragedy – History of Racism in Franklin.”
- The Rev. Sonya Redd of First Baptist Church of Lincoln Gardens, who will talk about how Franklin Township became so diverse
- Aaron Greene, counsel at the New Jersey Institute for Social Justice, who will speak about voter suppression and voter rights
- Township Councilwoman Kimberly Francois, who will talk about where Franklin is going.
To attend the event, email jfkclubfranklin@gmail.com for the Zoom link.