JFK Club Sponsors Virtual Panel Discussion On Racism In Franklin

Added by Bill Bowman on September 9, 2021.
A virtual panel discussion entitled “Understanding Franklin’s Racist Past, and How We Get to a Racially Just Future” is set for 7 p.m. September 13.

The discussion is sponsored by the JFK Club, the township’s Democratic Club.

The event will feature four speakers:

  • Brian Armstong, author of the book, “Franklin Park Tragedy – History of Racism in Franklin.”
  • The Rev. Sonya Redd of First Baptist Church of Lincoln Gardens, who will talk about how Franklin Township became so diverse
  • Aaron Greene, counsel at the New Jersey Institute for Social Justice, who will speak about voter suppression and voter rights
  • Township Councilwoman Kimberly Francois, who will talk about where Franklin is going.

To attend the event, email jfkclubfranklin@gmail.com for the Zoom link.




