Life Story: Patricia Szucs, 82; Longtime St. Matthias Parishioner

Patricia Szucs passed away peacefully surrounded by family at the CentraState Hospital in Freehold on July 14. She was 82 years old.

Born on April 8, 1943, in New Brunswick, Patricia was the beloved daughter of the late Joseph Redmond and Anna Dwyer. She was raised in New Brunswick where she attended Sacred Heart Elementary School and graduated from St. Peter’s High School. After high school, Patricia entered the workforce, beginning her career at the department store Arnold Constable. It was during this time that she met her loving husband and lifelong partner, John Szucs. The two built a beautiful life together, eventually settling in Franklin township, where they raised their family.

Patricia took a temporary leave from work to become a full-time homemaker—a role she embraced whole-heartedly. Her home was the center for celebration, filled with family gatherings, holiday traditions, and her signature picnics and parties that brought the entire family together. When her children were grown, Patricia returned to the workforce as a Police Dispatcher for the City of New Brunswick. She later worked as an Administrative Assistant at First Union Bank, where she remained until her retirement in 2000.

Patricia lived a life of faith. She was a longtime parishioner of St. Matthias Church. She loved gardening, relaxing by the pool, and spending summer days at the beaches of Point Pleasant and Cape May. She considered herself the life of the party and enjoyed dancing to her favorite music. Above all, Patricia was devoted to her family. She was a loving mother, a proud grandmother, and great-grandmother. She cherished her role as matriarch and never missed an opportunity to bring her loved ones together.

Patricia is pre-deceased by her devoted husband and life partner, John Szucs, who she believed would be waiting patiently to welcome her home in heaven. She is also pre-deceased by her brothers Donald and Joseph Redmond, and her sister Virginia Wing.

Patricia is survived by her two sons, John Szucs and Christopher Szucs and his wife Roxanne; her daughter, Suzanne Murray and her fiancee Dale Dickerson; her grandchildren, John A. Szucs, Matthew Szucs, Cameron Szucs, Ian Szucs, Michael Murray, Tara Murray, Caitlin Murray and Thomas Murray; step-grandchildren Zachary Halfter and wife Jillian, Jake Halfter, Grace Halfter and Hayden Dickerson, and her great-grandchildren, Damon, Savannah, Lily and Caleb. She is also survived by her best friend of many years, Eileen Muller.

Donations in lieu of flowers can be made to the National Alzheimer’s Association via this link: https://www.alz.org/?form=FUNDHYMMBXU

A formal visitation will take place from 4-8 p.m. July 17 at the Gleason Funeral Home, 1360 Hamilton Street, Somerset.

A Funeral Mass will be held at 11 a.m. July 18 at St. Matthias Church. The family requests that all guests are to meet at church.

Graveside committal services will follow at 12:30 p.m. July 18 at St. Peters Cemetery in New Brunswick.

