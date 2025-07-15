FTPD Police Log: June 22 – 28, 2025

06/22/2025

A business located on Somerset St. was the victim of a shoplifting during the early morning hours. An unknown female exited the store without paying for merchandise valued at $15. Patrol canvassed the area for the suspect with negative results.

A Somerset resident was the victim of criminal mischief between 06/13/25 and 06/14/25 in the area of Hooper St. The unknown suspect(s) keyed the victim’s vehicle causing damage valued at $3,000.

A Somerset resident was the victim of a theft on 06/21/25 in the area of Phillips Rd. A male was captured on surveillance stealing a delivered package off of the victim’s doorstep. Prior to reporting the theft, the victim identified the suspect and retrieved her package without incident.

A 75-year-old North Brunswick man was arrested for an outstanding warrant out of New Brunswick during a disabled motor vehicle investigation. He was processed and turned over to New Brunswick PD.

A 19-year-old New Brunswick man was arrested for disorderly conduct during a fight investigation. He continued to cause a scene and act improperly despite repeated attempts by officers to de-escalate the situation. He was processed and released on a summons.

06/23/2025

A Waldorf, MD resident was the victim of a theft at a local hotel during the afternoon hours. An unknown suspect was captured on surveillance stealing the victim’s carry-on luggage from the lobby. The stolen property was valued at $195.

06/24/2025

A 22-year-old of Plainfield woman was found to have an outstanding warrant out of Newark during a motor vehicle stop. Due to the bail amount, she was released on her own recognizance at the scene.

A business located on Rt. 27 was the victim of a shoplifting during the evening hours. An unknown female exited the store without paying for merchandise valued at $58.

A Somerset resident was the victim of theft by deception. The victim responded to an online post selling Lady Gaga tickets. The victim sent $900 to “Victor Howard” via Zelle to purchase two tickets. The suspect sent the victim a link to retrieve her tickets, which turned out to be fraudulent.

A Somerset resident was the victim of theft by deception. The victim responded to an ad to rent an apartment and sent the suspects $1,558. The victim went to the apartment only to find out it wasn’t available for rent. The victim realized the listing was a scam. The suspects provided names of Jonas Desouza, Erick Acevedo, and Joel Benitez.

06/26/2025

A Brooklyn, NY resident was the victim of criminal mischief at a local hotel during the overnight hours. The victim’s vehicle door lock was tampered with by an unknown suspect(s) in a possible attempt to gain entry. The damage was valued at $250.

A Somerset resident was the victim of a theft on 06/17/25 in the area of Meadow Hills Dr. The unknown suspect(s) stole a delivered package off of the victim’s front porch. The contents were valued at $249.

A Somerset resident was the victim of a theft on 06/14/25 in the area of Shepherd St. The unknown suspect(s) stole the victim’s delivered package from a common area of the complex. The contents were valued at $40.

06/27/2025

A 33-year-old Newark man was arrested for outstanding warrants out of Piscataway and Newark during a burglar alarm investigation. He was processed and released on his own recognizance.

A business located on Somerset St. was the victim of a shoplifting during the morning hours. An unknown male exited the store without paying for merchandise valued at $298. The suspect fled the area on a bicycle.

A 31-year-old Somerset man was arrested for DWI during a suspicious motor vehicle investigation in the area of FTPD headquarters. He was processed and released on a summons.

06/28/2025

A Princeton resident was the victim of a theft while at a business located in the area of Rt. 27. The unknown suspect(s) stole one of the victim’s license plates off of her vehicle while it was parked. The plate was entered stolen into a national database.

A 47-year-old Somerset man was arrested for receiving stolen property after patrol observed him driving a stolen motor vehicle from an outside jurisdiction. The reporting jurisdiction was notified of the recovery. He also had an outstanding warrant out of East Brunswick. He was processed and transported to Somerset County Jail.

A Somerset resident was the victim of a theft in the area of Village Dr. during the overnight hours. The unknown suspect(s) stole one of the victim’s license plates off of his vehicle. The plate was recovered in an outside jurisdiction.

A 53-year-old Rahway man was arrested by Woodbridge PD for an outstanding warrant out of our jurisdiction. He was processed and transported to Somerset County Jail.

