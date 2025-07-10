2025 Summer Health Series Set For Community/Senior Center

The 2025 Summer Health Series, a free educational wellness program, is set to kickoff July 21 at the Franklin Township Community/Senior Center, 505 DeMott Lane.

Sponsored by Township Councilwoman Shepa Uddin, the series is designed to all participants to take charge of their mental, physical, and financial well-being.

The series will feature a variety of sessions aimed at educating and empowering residents to live healthier lives. Each session is led by knowledgeable professionals from the healthcare, legal, and social service sectors.

Collaborating on the series is the Franklin Township Department of Special Projects, Franklin Township Parks & Recreation, and the Franklin Township Mayor’s Wellness Campaign.

Pre-registration is required for most sessions. Please register online at franklintwp.recdesk.com. Space is limited, so early registration is encouraged.

Following is the series’ schedule:

Monday, July 21 at 11:00 AM

Somerset Helps Mobile Outreach Van

The Somerset County Department of Human Services brings their outreach team directly to the community with the Somerset Helps Mobile Outreach Van. This initiative is designed to reach people where they are and connect them with services, support, and referrals. Walk-ups welcome. No pre-registration required.

Thursday, July 24 at 10:30 AM

Plan for the Future: Estate Planning with the Somerset County Surrogate

Presented by Bernice “Tina” Jalloh, Esq., Somerset County Surrogate

This session explains the importance of having a last will and testament and outlines what documents are needed to ensure your affairs are properly managed. Topics include probate processes, powers of attorney, guardianships, and more.

Wednesday, July 30 at 9:00 AM

Saint Peter’s Hospital Bone Density Screening

Representatives from Saint Peter’s Healthcare System will deliver a 45-minute presentation on the importance of bone health and how to maintain it. Spots are limited, so early registration is required.

Thursday, July 31 at 10:30 AM

Let’s Talk About Anxiety

Led by Phyllis Beals, LCSW, a licensed psychotherapist and co-chair of the Franklin Township Stigma-Free Council, this workshop will explore how to recognize and manage anxiety, covering topics such as:

The biology of anxiety

The difference between anxiety and stress

Tools to manage anxiety

Types of anxiety disorders

When to seek professional help

Thursday, August 7 at 11:00 AM

Medicare 101

Senior Health Navigators will provide a clear and helpful overview of Medicare, including:

Part A (Hospital Coverage)

Part B (Medical Coverage)

Part C (Medicare Advantage)

Part D (Prescription Drug Plans)

Perfect for those approaching eligibility or supporting loved ones through the process.

For questions or more information about the series, call 732-873-1991, Option 4 or email Special.Projects@franklinnj.gov.

