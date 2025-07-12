High School Football Squads Meet At Middlebush Park For Tournament

High school football teams from New York and New Jersey met at Middlebush Park July 12 for the second annual Ed Wilson 7×7 Tournament.

The tournament is name din honor of Franklin High School football coach Blair Wilson’s father, who was a longtime Pop Warner coach.

Joining Franklin’s two teams on the fields were squads from South Brunswick, Piscataway, Sheepshead Bay, N.Y. and Millwood, N.Y.

As teh name implies, each team is comprised of seven players. The ball can only be advanced by passing, and each game lasts 20 minutes.

“There’s a lot of tournaments that we go to, so we decided to host our own, and it’s been a success,” Wilson said.

The coach said the tournament is an opportunity for players “to get in their reps” before training camp begins on August 12.

The event raised money for the FHS football and dance teams, Wilson said.

Funds raised are used for things such as pre-game meals for the players, he said.

Here are some scenes from the day:

