Township Road Resurfacing Projects Update

Newkirk and Evergreen Resurfacing -Completed
Rodgers Ave Area Resurfacing -All paving completed.
Van Doren Ave Area Resurfacing – Contractor to begin Concrete work late July early August.
- Van Doren Ave
- Wexford Way
- Martino Dr
Old Georgetown Rd Area Resurfacing – Contractor to begin paving operations in August.
- Old Georgetown Rd
- Laurel Ave (Township Section)
- Stirrup Way
- English Lane
Howard Ave Area Resurfacing – Contractor to begin paving operations in August.
- Halsey St
- Mercury St
- Beatrice St
- Howard Ave
- Angel Pl
Sebring Rd Area Resurfacing – Contractor to begin paving operations in August.
- Sebring Rd
- Annapolis St
- Lexington Rd
- Phillips Rd
- Francis St
- Link Rd
- School Ave
- Lewis St
Douglas Ave Area Resurfacing – To be awarded in August
- Douglas Ave
- So Lawrence Ave
- Prospect St
- Sydney Pl
- Rose St
Sterling Rd Area Resurfacing -In Design
- Sterling Rd
- Olsen Dr
- Stewart Ave
- Stockton Ave
- Clover Pl
