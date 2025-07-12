Life Story: Diane M. Wanat, 80; Former Social Worker

Diane M. Wanat, of Somerset, passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by family, on July 9. She was 80 years old.

Born in Orange, she lived in Union, Watchung and Livingston before moving to Somerset 20 years ago.

She worked as a Social Worker for the Livingston Board of Education for more than 20 years before retiring in 2005.

Diane dedicated her life to helping others. She was an active volunteer with the Giving Network of Somerville and had served as a Court Appointed Special Advocate (CASA). She was also a board member of the Renaissance at Raritan Valley Women’s Club, for whom she helped organize many charitable events.

Diane also enjoyed reading, traveling and most of all spending time with her family and loved ones, especially her grandchildren.

She was predeceased by her parents, Arthur Muniz and Helen Lobdell Muniz.

Surviving are her husband of 57 years, Thomas; daughters and sons-in-law, Christina and Kevin Smith of Barnegat and Erin and Paul Lowman of Hillsborough; brother, Richard Muniz of Morristown, and five beloved grandchildren, Kyle, Jack, Kira, Christian and Emma.

Private cremation services have been handled under the professional direction of the Gleason Funeral Home of Somerset.

A Celebration of Diane’s Life will be held from 2-5 p.m. July 22 at the Renaissance at Raritan Valley Club House, 1 Renaissance Drive, Somerset.

In lieu of flowers donations in her loving memory can be made to Cycle for Survival at http://mskcc.convio.net/goto/DianeMunizWanat.

