Franklin Photographers Win In County Contest

Hugh McCann’s photo of the Van Liew-Suydam House won the grand prize in the 2020 “Show Us Somerset County Through Your Camera Lens” contest sponsored by the Somerset County Board of County Commissioners.

Three Franklin residents won prizes – including the grand prize – in the 2020 “Show Us Somerset County Through Your Camera Lens” contest sponsored by the Somerset County Board of County Commissioners.

Photographers could enter their pictures in five categories: “Community,” “History,” “Natural Environment,” “Recreational Opportunities” and “Creativity During COVID-19.”

Township resident Hugh McCann won First Place in the “Community” with his photo entitled, “St. Matthias Carnival,” and in the “History” category, for his photo entitled, “Van Liew-Suydam House.”

McCann’s “Van Liew-Suydam House” also won the overall award.

Cristina Forte of Franklin won First Place in the “Recreation Opportunity” category for her photo entitled, “Kayaking Fun On D&R Canal.”

Forte also tied for First Place in the “Creativity During COVID-19” category with her photo entitled, “Covid Nature Walks.”

Category winners received $50 honoraria, and the overall winner received a $100 honorarium in lieu of a $50 category honorarium.

Click here to see a slide show of the winning entries.



