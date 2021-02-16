Franklin Photographers Win In County Contest
Three Franklin residents won prizes – including the grand prize – in the 2020 “Show Us Somerset County Through Your Camera Lens” contest sponsored by the Somerset County Board of County Commissioners.
Photographers could enter their pictures in five categories: “Community,” “History,” “Natural Environment,” “Recreational Opportunities” and “Creativity During COVID-19.”
Township resident Hugh McCann won First Place in the “Community” with his photo entitled, “St. Matthias Carnival,” and in the “History” category, for his photo entitled, “Van Liew-Suydam House.”
McCann’s “Van Liew-Suydam House” also won the overall award.
Cristina Forte of Franklin won First Place in the “Recreation Opportunity” category for her photo entitled, “Kayaking Fun On D&R Canal.”
Forte also tied for First Place in the “Creativity During COVID-19” category with her photo entitled, “Covid Nature Walks.”
Category winners received $50 honoraria, and the overall winner received a $100 honorarium in lieu of a $50 category honorarium.
Click here to see a slide show of the winning entries.