FHS Sports: Mixed Results For Boys’, Girls’ Teams

Franklin High School field hockey team in action. (File photo).

Both Franklin High School girls’ teams that played on October 3 won their matches, while the boys’ soccer team fell to Pingry, 7-0.

The girls’ soccer team bested Voorhees 3-2 in overtime, while the field hockey team notched its first victory of the season with a 1-0 win over Koinonia.

Sophomore Arden Gray led the girls’ soccer team with two goals, one in each period, while Senior Jessica Shea booted the game-winning goal in overtime.

With the win, Franklin improves to 3-6 overall and 1-6 in the Skyland Conference.

In field hockey, Senior Samantha Gordon scored in the third period, with an assist from Senior Thara Muhammed, to give the Lady Warriors the win.

Senior Rebecca Russo recorded three saves in the net.

With the win, Franklin improves to 1-7 overall, and remains 0-6 in the Skyland Conference.

With their loss, the boys’ soccer team falls to 3-6 overall and 1-6 in the Skyland Conference.



