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Zoning Board Sends Church Proposal Back For Further Study

May 22, 2026 Development, Religion, Zoning Board

SETTING THE SCENE – Church member Ingrid Blanco, seated next to attorney John DeLuca, gave the zoning board a brief history of Iglesia Christiana Refugio at the May 22 Board hearing.

A congregation seeking to open a house of worship in a long-vacant corner office building ran into a wall of questions and concerns from the Zoning Board of Adjustment on May 22, prompting the applicant to carry the hearing over to June 4 rather than push for a vote with the outcome in doubt.

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