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Environmental Commission Floats Drone Shows as Alternative to July 4 Fireworks

July 7, 2026 Environment

MAYBE NEXT YEAR – Environmental Commission member Stan Jaracz brought up the idea of substituting a drone show for fireworks at next year’s Independence Day celebration at the July 6 meeting.

Members of the Township Environmental Commission on July 6 discussed the possibility of replacing the township’s annual Fourth of July fireworks display with a drone light show, citing air pollution, safety hazards and the reusability of drone technology.

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