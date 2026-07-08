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Proposed Popeye’s Gets Nod Of Approval From Historic Preservation Advisory Commission

July 8, 2026 Historic Preservation

SHOWING THE PLAN – Architect Robert Grimaldi on July 7 takes the Historic Preservation Commission through the plans for converting the former McDonald’s in Village Plaza into a Popeye’s.

The township’s Historic Preservation Advisory Commission voted unanimously July 7 to grant a Certificate of Appropriateness for the conversion of a former McDonald’s in the Village Plaza on Easton Avenue into a Popeye’s chicken restaurant.

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