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Planning Board Endorses Cluster Subdivision Overhaul, Higher Land Use Fees

June 18, 2026 Development, Planning Board

PLANNING BOARD HOUSEKEEPING – The Planning Board on June 17 considered a number of changes and revisions to the Township’s Master Plan.

The Township Planning Board on June 17 voted to forward two ordinances to the Township Council stemming from recommendations in the Township’s Master Plan Reexamination Report, approving a sweeping consolidation of the township’s cluster subdivision regulations and endorsing the first update to planning and zoning fees in roughly 15 years.

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