FTPD Police Log: June 7-13, 2026

06/07/2026

A business located in the area of Somerset St. was the victim of a shoplifting during the early morning hours. An unknown male exited the store without paying for merchandise valued at $50. An employee attempted to stop the suspect and a scuffle ensued, which escalated the incident to a robbery. The suspect fled the area on foot.

A 51-year-old Somerset woman was arrested for disorderly conduct and simple assault during an unrelated investigation in the area of Talbot St. She caused a scene in front of innocent bystanders by utilizing profane language and engaging in tumultuous behavior. She also shoved an officer. She was processed and released on a summons.

A business located in the area of Hamilton St. was the victim of a shoplifting during the evening hours. An unknown male exited the store without paying for merchandise valued at $85.

06/08/2026

A 23-year-old Morrisville man turned himself in on an outstanding warrant of our jurisdiction. He was processed and transported to the Somerset County Jail.

A Somerset resident was the victim of porch piracy on 06/07/26 in the area of Byron Pl. The unknown suspect(s) stole the contents from the victim’s delivered package and left the box behind. The contents were valued at $500 and were entered stolen into a national database.

A Somerset resident was the victim of a burglary and theft in the area of Amethyst Way during the overnight hours. The unknown suspect(s) entered the victim’s unlocked vehicle and stole property valued at $100.

A business located in the area of Easton Ave. was the victim of defiant trespassing. A 75-year-old Somerset woman refused to vacate the premises despite an agreement with staff. Responding officers formally trespassed her at the request of staff and she still refused to leave. She was issued a summons for defiant trespassing.

06/09/2026

A business located in the area of Elizabeth Ave. was the victim of a shoplifting during the morning hours. A male exited the store without paying merchandise valued at $587. The suspect fled the area in an unknown vehicle. The suspect is known to the business as a frequent shoplifter.

A 26-year-old Ridgewood, NY man was arrested by Washington Twp. PD for an outstanding warrant out of our jurisdiction. The FTPD took custody of him and transported him to the Somerset County Jail after he was processed.

06/10/2026

An Avenel business was the victim of criminal mischief in the area of Hall St. during the overnight hours. The unknown suspect(s) damaged a windshield wiper on a company vehicle. The damage was valued at $400.

A business located in the area of Rt. 27 was the victim of a shoplifting during the morning hours. An unknown male exited the store without paying for merchandise valued at $51. The suspect fled the area in a truck.

A Somerset resident was the victim of porch piracy on 06/09/26 in the area of Barron Cir. The unknown suspect(s) stole the victim’s delivered package. The contents were valued at $102.

A Somerset resident was the victim of a theft in the area of Walnut Ave. during the morning hours. The unknown suspect(s) stole the victim’s unattended bike from a front lawn. The bike was valued at $200.

A Somerset resident was the victim of theft in the area of Walnut Ave. during the morning hours. The unknown suspect(s) stole a pool skimmer from a rear yard. The skimmer was valued at $115.

A Somerset resident was the victim of porch piracy on 05/27/26 in the area of Winding Way. The unknown suspect(s) stole the victim’s delivered package. The contents were valued at $3,395.

A South Plainfield resident was the victim of a theft on 02/02/26. A company check was mailed to a vendor in Connecticut. The check was intercepted, altered, and cashed by an unknown female in Nevada. The check was valued at $4,777.98.

A business located in the area of Easton Ave. was the victim of defiant trespassing. A 75-year-old Somerset woman was causing a disturbance at the business she was previously trespassed from. She was issued a summons for defiant trespassing.

06/11/2026

A business located in the area of Rt. 27 was the victim of a burglary during the overnight hours. The unknown suspect(s) damaged the door and its lock to gain entry. Nothing of value was taken. The value of the damaged door was unknown at the time of report.

A business located in the area of Rt. 27 was the victim of a burglary during the overnight hours. The unknown suspect(s) damaged the door and its lock to gain entry. The business was rummaged through, but nothing of value was taken. The value of the damaged door was unknown at the time of report.

A Somerset resident was the victim of a burglary and theft on 06/06/26 in the area of JFK Blvd. The unknown suspect(s) entered the victim’s vehicle and loose change valued at $20 and property valued at $130 was stolen. There were no signs of forced entry.

A 41-year-old Dunellen woman was arrested by Dunellen PD for an outstanding warrant out of our jurisdiction. The FTPD took custody of her and transported her to the Somerset County Jail after she was processed.

06/12/2026

A Somerset resident was the victim of porch piracy between 05/28/26 and 05/29/26 in the area of Barron Cir. The unknown suspect(s) stole the victim’s delivered package. The contents were valued at $110.

A Somerset resident was the victim of porch piracy in the area of Franklin Blvd. during the afternoon hours. The unknown suspect(s) stole the victim’s delivered package. The contents were valued at $140.

06/13/2026

A 55-year-old Staten Island, NY man was found to have an outstanding warrant out of Elizabeth during a theft investigation in the area of Eugene Ave. He entered a backyard and stole a ladder. He claimed he was using it for work and would return it when finished. Complaint signing procedures were explained to the victim.

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