Quantcast
Theo A. Cannabis, your trusted cannabis dispensary in Franklin Park

Former Councilmember Potosnak Named To ‘LGBT Out 100 Power List’

July 2, 2026 Environment

POWER LISTER – Acting state DEP Commissioner Ed Potosnak, a former Township Councilmember, has been named to a statewide power list. (Photo: Insidernj.com).

Former Township Councilmember Ed Potosnak has been named to a statewide power list of out LGBT residents.

The list – the 2026 LGBT Out Power 100 List” – was compiled by Insidernj.com, a website focused on New Jersey political news.

Don’t Miss Out!

No other media outlet covering Franklin Township brings you the depth of information presented by the Franklin Reporter & Advocate. Period. We are the only truly independent media serving the Eight Villages.

But we can only do that with your support. Please consider a yearly subscription to our online news site; at $37 a year, it’s one of the best investments you can make for yourself.

We also offer monthly and quarterly subscription plans.

To subscribe, please click here.

Existing members, please click here.

Check Also

Environmental Commission To Advocate For Leaf Blower Restrictions

VOTING TO GET ACTIVE – Environmental Commission member Arnold Schmidt, right, charged at the Commission’s …

Adopt, don't shop, at the Franklin Township Animal Shelter
Copyright © 2026 The Franklin Reporter & Advocate, LLC. The FR&A in 2025 reached 73,000 unique visitors, who recorded 378,000 page views. Monthly, there were 6,083 unique visits, with 3,096 coming from Franklin, or within a 10-mile radius. Source: Quantcast.
Created with recycled electrons.