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Franklin Residents Among RVCC Graduates

July 2, 2026 Education, Higher Ed, RVCC

Fourteen township residents were among the 147 members of the Somerset County Vocational and Technical High School Career and Technical Education programs and the Academy for Health and Medical Sciences who graduated last month.

Township resident Malavika Malanthara was Salutatorian for the Academy for Health and Medical Sciences.

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