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Zoning Board Approves Variances For Church’s Proposed Gymnasium

April 6, 2026 Development, Zoning Board

EXPLAINING THE NEED – Somerset Bible Baptist Church Pastor Brian Fisher tells the Zoning Board why the church needs the proposed gymnasium at the April 2 hearing.

Variances that would help pave the way for construction of a 1-story gymnasium behind the Somerset Bible Baptist Church on Cedar Grove Lane were approved April 2 by the township Zoning Board of Adjustment.

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