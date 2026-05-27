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Life Story: Wayne A. Lewis, 69; Former Somerset Resident

May 27, 2026 Obituaries

Wayne A. Lewis, 69, of New Jersey, passed away peacefully at home on May 19.

Born and raised in Georgetown, Guyana, Wayne later lived in Canada, Jersey City, Edison, and Somerset before settling in Hillsborough four years ago.

Wayne dedicated his career to telecommunications, retiring from MCI in Piscataway after more than 30 years of service.

A devoted parishioner of the Middlebush Reformed Church in Somerset, Wayne was known for his kindness, generosity, and deep love of family. He found joy in cooking and sharing meals with loved ones. A lifelong sports enthusiast, he especially enjoyed tennis and cricket, and in his younger years, played soccer and ran track. His favorite song, “Home” by Stephanie Mills from The Wiz, reflected his warm spirit and love of family.

Wayne was predeceased by his beloved son, Madison; his parents, John and Priscilla Lewis; and his brother, Trevor Lewis.

He is survived by his wife of 33 years, Jacqueline; his sons, Michael and Marvell Lewis; his daughters, Neasha Lewis (fiancee, Vishal Mirchand) and Malika Lewis; elder brother, Franklin Lewis of South Carolina; elder sisters, Cheryl Lewis of Atlanta, Georgia and Jewel Lewis of Georgetown, Guyana; his nieces and nephews, Shawn, Leron, Orland, Adrian, Candace, Kordell, and Dacia, and his grandchildren, Shaquiel Spencer, Tristan Phillips, Clintan Phillips, and Vishan Mirchand.

Visitation will be held at 9 a.m. May 28 at the Middlebush Reformed Church, 1 South Middlebush Road, Somerset, followed by a service at 10 a.m.

Interment will take place at Rosehill Cemetery in Linden.

Arrangements are under the professional care of Gleason Funeral Home, Somerset.

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