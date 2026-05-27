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Township Council Adopts $75.3 Million Budget; Average Homeowner To Pay $74 More

May 27, 2026 Featured, Taxes, Township Council Taxes

EXPLAINING THE NUMBERS – Township Manager Robert Vornlocker explained various aspects of the budget prior to its final adoption at the May 26 Township Council meeting.

The Township Council on May 26 approved the $75.3 million spending plan for 2026 that raises the average homeowner’s municipal portion property tax by $74.

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