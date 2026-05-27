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Pine Grove Avenue Partial Parking Ban Introduced

May 27, 2026 Township Council

An ordinance that would ban parking on part of Pine Grove Road was introduced by the Township Council at its May 26 meeting.

The ordinance would ban parking on the street from Highland Avenue, north.

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