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FHS Sports: Lady Warriors Softball Advances In NJSIAA Group 4 Tourney With 7-6 Walk-Off Win

May 27, 2026 Featured, High School Sports, Softball, Sports

SQUARING UP – Lady Warrior April Ho squares up to bunt during Franklin’s May 26 game against Nottingham/Hamilton West in the NJSIAA Group 4 tournament.

The Franklin Lady Warriors scored three runs in the bottom of the seventh inning to erase a two-run deficit and beat Nottingham/Hamilton West 7-6 in the opening round of the NJSIAA Central Jersey Group 4 softball tournament Tuesday at Franklin High School.

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