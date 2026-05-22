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Dream On Me Gets Retroactive Sign Approval; Board Voices Concerns Over Size, Future Confusion

May 22, 2026 Development, Zoning Board

The Zoning Board of Adjustment voted May 22 to grant retroactive approval to Dream On Me Industries for 16 signs installed on the company’s massive Veronica Avenue warehouse and distribution complex without the required permits, after Board members raised pointed questions about the size of two large wall-mounted signs, the proliferation of the company’s corporate logo on directional signs throughout the property, and the potential for confusion as additional warehouses are built on the same site.

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