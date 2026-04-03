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Zoning Board Approves Sign Variance For Route 27 Car Wash

April 3, 2026 Zoning Board

SIGN DETAILS – Clint Ehlers of Fast Signs talks about the positioning of a car wash sign on Route 27 at the April 2 Zoning Board meeting.

The township Zoning Board of Adjustment April 2 approved a setback variance or a freestanding sign at the Wash King Car Wash on Route 27, with much of the discussion centering on the sign’s proximity to a sewer easement and overhead power lines.

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