Youth Center Hosts Annual ‘6th Grade Takeover’
May 21, 2026
Youth Center, Youth Services
Township students entering 6th Grade this Fall, and their families, are invited to the annual 6th Grade Takeover event at the Franklin Youth Center, 429 Lewis Street, from 2-6 p.m. on June 13.
The event will give students and parents an opportunity to explore the Youth Center, connect with peers, and learn about the many programs and activities available throughout the year.
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