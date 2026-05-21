Youth Center Hosts Annual ‘6th Grade Takeover’

The event will give students and parents an opportunity to explore the Youth Center, connect with peers, and learn about the many programs and activities available throughout the year.

Township students entering 6 th Grade this Fall, and their families, are invited to the annual 6 th Grade Takeover event at the Franklin Youth Center, 429 Lewis Street, from 2-6 p.m. on June 13.

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