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Youth Center Holds Second Annual Youth Resource Fair

April 18, 2026 General News, Youth Services

GETTING INFORMATION – Attendees stop by a table of the Triple B Foundation during the April 18 Youth Services Fair at the Franklin Youth Center.

Township families turned out April 18 at the Franklin Youth Center on Lewis Street for the facility’s second annual Youth Resource Fair, a one-stop event connecting teenagers and their parents with colleges, employers and community programs ahead of the summer months.

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