Youth Center Holds Second Annual Youth Resource Fair

Township families turned out April 18 at the Franklin Youth Center on Lewis Street for the facility’s second annual Youth Resource Fair, a one-stop event connecting teenagers and their parents with colleges, employers and community programs ahead of the summer months.

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