Quantcast
Theo A. Cannabis, your trusted cannabis dispensary in Franklin Park

Only School Board Incumbents File For Election

July 27, 2026 2026 Election, School Board

NO COMPETITION – School Board members Bill Grippo and Erika Inocencio, and Jimmie Parker, III (not pictured) were the only candidates to file for the upcoming Board of Education election by the July 27 deadline. (File photo).

For the first time in years, November’s Board of Education race will be uncontested.

Don’t Miss Out!

No other media outlet covering Franklin Township brings you the depth of information presented by the Franklin Reporter & Advocate. Period. We are the only truly independent media serving the Eight Villages.

But we can only do that with your support. Please consider a yearly subscription to our online news site; at $37 a year, it’s one of the best investments you can make for yourself.

We also offer monthly and quarterly subscription plans.

To subscribe, please click here.

Existing members, please click here.

Check Also

School Board Approves $2.9 Million In Purchases

Contracts worth $2,944,410.01 in goods and services were approved by the Board of Education at …

Adopt, don't shop, at the Franklin Township Animal Shelter
Copyright © 2026 The Franklin Reporter & Advocate, LLC. The FR&A in 2025 reached 73,000 unique visitors, who recorded 378,000 page views. Monthly, there were 6,083 unique visits, with 3,096 coming from Franklin, or within a 10-mile radius. Source: Quantcast.
Created with recycled electrons.