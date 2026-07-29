Life Story: Nancy Lynn Purick, 81; Animal Shelter Volunteer

Nancy Lynn Purick, 81, passed away on July 27 at Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital in New Brunswick.

Nancy was born on August 8, 1944, in Vicksburg, Mississippi, to the late Chester and Martha (Webster) Bellick. Raised in Mississippi, she later relocated to Flushing, Queens. She also resided in Rahway and Edison before eventually settling in Somerset.

Nancy began her career as a secretary for a bank in New York City. She later worked as a legal secretary for Windels Marx Lane & Mittendorf in New Brunswick. Throughout her life, Nancy generously gave her time to others, volunteering with hospice services in Edison and at the Franklin Township Animal Shelter. She was also an active member of her community at Somerset Run. Nancy had a passion for crafts and especially enjoyed baking, sewing, needlepoint, and crocheting. She also loved reading, attending plays, and traveling.

Nancy is survived by her daughter, Carol Heyducek, and her three grandchildren, Ryan, Rory, and Reilly. She was predeceased by her husband, Robert Purick.

Family and friends may visit from 2-5 p.m. August 2 at the Gleason Funeral Home, 1360 Hamilton Street.

A Celebration of Nancy’s Life will begin at 11 a.m. August 3 at New Dover United Methodist Church, 687 New Dover Road, Edison.

Cremation services will be held privately.

In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation in Nancy’s memory to the Franklin Township Animal Shelter, 475 DeMott Lane, Somerset, NJ 08873, or to the Jack & Sheryl Morris Cancer Center, 165 Somerset Street, New Brunswick, NJ 08901.

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