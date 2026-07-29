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CJCP Increases Advanced Placement Enrollment

July 28, 2026 Central Jersey College Prep, Education

More than half of high school students enrolled at Central Jersey College Prep Charter School participated in Advanced Placement courses during the 2025-26 school year, school officials announced on July 28.

AP Courses provided the 316 students access to college-level courses, officials said in a press release.

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