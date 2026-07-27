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Shade Tree Commission To Get New Members

July 27, 2026 Shade Tree Commission

APPLYING PRESSURE – Members of the Township Shade Tree Commission at their July 23 meeting tell Councilman James Vassanella, second from right, that he needs to work to get new members appointed.

Members of the Franklin Township Shade Tree Commission on July 23 expressed their frustration with not having a full roster to their Township Council liaison, and it appears their cries for help have been answered.

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