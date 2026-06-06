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Theo A. Cannabis, your trusted cannabis dispensary in Franklin Park

Wingstop Chicken Restaurant Signs Lease In Rutgers Plaza

June 5, 2026 Business, Business News

NEW LOCATION – Wingstop will be joining the lineup of retailers in the Rutgers Plaza on Easton Avenue.

Will it be known as the chicken wars of Easton Avenue?

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