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FHS Class Of 2026 Told To Push Past ‘What Ifs’

June 27, 2026 Education, Featured, General News, School News

VALEDICTORY ADDRESS – Rohan Amin, the Franklin High School Class of 2026 Valedictorian, at the June 26 graduation ceremony in Warrior Stadium.

Franklin High School sent off its Class of 2026 on June 26 with a commencement ceremony at Warrior Stadium, where the valedictorian challenged graduates to push past the “what ifs” that come with looking backward instead of forward.

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