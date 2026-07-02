Quail Brook Senior Center July Schedule

Seniors looking to celebrate the Country’s 250th Anniversary in Somerset County can discover engaging activities, learn about local history, and explore historic sites throughout the month of July.

“In addition to each senior center’s in-house activities, the Somerset County Cultural & Heritage Commission also offers an array of history-based programs and events that are available for seniors throughout the County,” said Commissioner Elizabeth Graner, liaison to the Somerset County Office on Aging and Disability Services. “Many of the programs are educational and can provide seniors with an opportunity to explore their own communities, interact with history docents, and enjoy a great time outdoors with friends and family.”

Seniors that have mobility challenges or prefer staying indoors can still participate in activities that focus on history, without the hassle of travel. The Somerset County Cultural & Heritage Commission also organizes events, discussions, and monthly programs about specific topics in history that take place inside our six Senior Wellness Centers.

For seniors interested in spending time outdoors, there are several events scheduled for early July.

On Friday, July 3, 2026, seniors can kick off their celebration with a free fireworks show at North Branch Park in Bridgewater. Gates officially open at 6 p.m., with fireworks starting at 9:30 p.m. The event will feature food trucks, live music, and entertainment throughout the night. Park visitors are encouraged to bring lawn chairs or blankets to enjoy the show comfortably.

On Wednesday, July 8, 2026, seniors can attend the Sharing the Spirit of America event, which will take place in the Historic Courthouse in Somerville from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. This free community event will be held nationwide and commemorates the first public reading of the Declaration of Independence, which occurred on July 8, 1776.

Somerset County played a vital role during the Revolutionary War, acting as a strategic hub for both military operations and the lodging of high-ranking Continental Army officers. The Five Generals Houses hold significant historical importance as they served as the headquarters for Washington’s top generals during the Revolutionary War.

Seniors looking to learn more about Somerset County’s connection to the Revolutionary War can also visit the Five Generals Houses, which are:

The Abraham Staats House , located at 17 Von Steuben Lane in South Bound Brook. This site is open for scheduled programs, special events, and tours by appointment. Learn more: https://www.staatshouse.org/

, located at 17 Von Steuben Lane in South Bound Brook. This site is open for scheduled programs, special events, and tours by appointment. Learn more: https://www.staatshouse.org/ The Jacobus Vanderveer House, located at 3055 River Road in Bedminster. The house offers private group tours by appointment and a full calendar of living history events. Learn more: https://jvhbedminster.org/

located at 3055 River Road in Bedminster. The house offers private group tours by appointment and a full calendar of living history events. Learn more: https://jvhbedminster.org/ The Philip Van Horne House , located at 941 East Main Street in Bridgewater. The house welcomes visitors during scheduled programs. Learn more: https://heritagetrail.org/

, located at 941 East Main Street in Bridgewater. The house welcomes visitors during scheduled programs. Learn more: https://heritagetrail.org/ The Van Veghten House, located at 9 Van Veghten Drive in Bridgewater. Guided tours, access to archives, and a rotation of exhibits are available to the public from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Tuesdays and 12 to 3 p.m. on the second and fourth Saturday of each month. Learn more: https://somersethistorynj.org/

located at 9 Van Veghten Drive in Bridgewater. Guided tours, access to archives, and a rotation of exhibits are available to the public from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Tuesdays and 12 to 3 p.m. on the second and fourth Saturday of each month. Learn more: https://somersethistorynj.org/ The Wallace House & Old Dutch Parsonage, both are located at 71 Somerset Street in Somerville. The Wallace House is currently undergoing renovations. Once repairs are complete, it will be open for tours. The Old Dutch Parsonage is open for special events and guided tours. Learn more: https://dep.nj.gov/parksandforests/state-park/wallace-house-old-dutch-parsonage/

Additional activities, events, and programs are scheduled throughout the month of July at all six Somerset County Senior Wellness Centers, which are operated by the Somerset County Office on Aging and Disability Services (OoADS). Each center is dedicated to helping seniors stay healthy, active, and connected with community. All centers will be closed on Friday, July 3, 2026, in observance of Independence Day.

QUAIL BROOK SENIOR CENTER

625 New Brunswick Road

Somerset, NJ 08873

(908) 203-6151

Gentle Aerobics with Bina – Mondays and Thursdays, 10:15 – 10:45 a.m. Bina will show you how to exercise and move without putting undue pressure or strain on your body. Practice movements that will increase blood circulation, lubricate joints for flexibility, and strengthen individual muscles. These exercises may help to decrease falls and make it easier to accomplish day-to-day activities. This program can be done while either standing or sitting and is open to all abilities.

Stronger Seniors: Stretch – Mondays, 1 – 1:30 p.m. Stretch your muscles and loosen your joints with this wonderful, pre-recorded program! You can remain seated while stretching your whole body. You’ll feel such a difference in just 45 minutes.

Knitting & Crochet Club – Mondays, 1 – 2 p.m. Knitting and Crocheting are not only enjoyable activities but also have benefits for brain health! Come reduce your stress and make connections with other knitters and crocheters. No experience necessary.

GeriFit –Tuesdays & Fridays, 10 – 10:30 a.m. (No class on July 3). Rebuild the strength lost through the aging process to gain a higher level of functioning. This class combines strength training with stretching and range-of-motion exercises, stability, and balance training for fall prevention, cardiovascular activity for heart health, and gait exercises to help improve walking. Weights and stretch bands provided. Bring water. Exercises are done sitting in chairs. Standing is optional. Space is limited.**This unique and beneficial evidence-based exercise program is facilitated 2x/week, for 8 weeks (total 16 classes).

Walking Club – Tuesdays, 12:30 – 1 p.m. Enjoy this fresh air outdoor movement that keeps you moving in the right direction, improving flexibility, lowering blood pressure, elevating your mood, and socializing with friends (weather permitting).

Instructional Ukulele with David Barry – Tuesdays, 12:30 – 1:30 p.m. (No class on July 7). Music activates multiple areas of the brain, promoting overall brain health and resilience. It enhances memory power and reasoning skills. David will teach our ukulele class, showing clients fundamental techniques and performance skills. Pre-register with Joy.

Rediscovering Your Own Happiness with Antonia – Wednesdays, 10 a.m. – 12 p.m. Happiness cannot be found, bought, given or taken in pill form. Happiness is a gift we were born with. It lives within each of us. Antonia, a Quail Brook Senior Center client, who has been studying happiness since she was a child, will bestow some of her knowledge on how we can rediscover and enhance our happiness.

Chair Yoga with Saryu Dalal, Certified Yoga Instructor – Wednesdays, 10:15 – 11 a.m. Chair Yoga offers numerous physical benefits, including improved flexibility, strength, and balance. By practicing Chair Yoga regularly, individuals can increase their range of motion, reduce the risk of injury, and maintain or improve their overall physical fitness. For those with limited mobility or chronic health conditions, Chair Yoga can provide a gentle, low-impact way to stay active and maintain muscle tone. Saryu will guide us in this wonderful program.

Rummikub – Wednesdays, 10:30 a.m. – 12 p.m. This fast moving “board” game is full of changes as players maneuver the tiles on the table. It combines luck and strategy, with every player having a chance to win until the very end. Rummikub helps with social interaction, and mental stimulation, provides relaxation, and provides amazing fun. Time flies when you are having fun! All levels of playing ability are welcome.

Canasta – Wednesdays, 1:30 – 2:30 p.m. Canasta is a card game of the rummy family of games, typically played by 4 players. It combines luck of the draw, skill, and diverse strategies, making it a fun and challenging game! This is a pre-registered group for experienced players only. Contact Joy for details.

Line Dancing 101 with Deborah – Thursdays, 1 – 2 p.m. During this introduction to line dancing, Deborah will teach a new line dance weekly so you can become familiar with the line dancing steps and movements. Each class will incorporate a new movement to grow your line dancing skills.

Project Healthy Bones with Sara, Peer Leader Sponsored by Parker Life – Thursdays, 2 – 3 p.m. (March 26 – September 17). Project Healthy Bones is a strength training exercise program for older adults at risk of osteoporosis. It was developed to provide older adults with exercises that target the body’s larger muscle groups to improve strength, balance, and flexibility. The program is a 24-week curriculum of exercise, nutrition, safety, drug therapy, and osteoporosis-related lifestyle factors.Advanced registration is required. A doctor’s note is also required before the first class and once every year. Please call Joy for more information: (908) 203-6151.

Line Dancing with Deborah – Fridays, 9 – 10 a.m. (No class on July 3). Line dancing is so much fun, it does not seem like exercise. You do not need a partner and it’s an easy way to stay mentally and physically healthy. It is suitable for people with limited mobility and improves cardiovascular and muscular strength, coordination, and balance as you work through the different moves.

Mahjong Club – Fridays, 9:30 a.m. – 12 p.m. (No class on July 3). Mahjong is a great game to keep your brain sharp and supercharged. This club is for anyone who loves the game, wants to meet new people, and have some fun. This is not a competitive club. Join fellow center members to play this thought-provoking game. Club size is limited, registration for one time frame is required. For more information, please call (908) 203-6151.

Your Essence of Yoga – Fridays, 1 – 2 p.m. (No class on July 3). Yoga sessions are uniquely different starting with the instructor on how information and teaching are imparted. Let us open our signal paths and learn another approach to finding the essence of yoga.

July 1, 11 a.m. – 12 p.m. – The American Revolution at Liberty Hall with Museum Coordinator, Michaela. What really happened at Liberty Hall during the American Revolution? Where did the Livingston’s go when they had to flee the British? What did Livingston’s children do to support the war effort? Was John Lawrence Livingston really lost at sea? Discover the answers to all your Revolution-era questions and more with this lively talk full of images, documents, letters, and stories from the past!

July 2, 11 a.m. – 12 p.m. – Herb Garden Basics with Rutgers Master Gardeners. This program will get you started on planning, locating and filling your herb garden, and successfully maintaining it for years of enjoyment. There are also plenty of tips on storing and using your herbal bounty, plus a close-up look at some of the most popular herbs.

July 3 – Center closed in observance of Independence Day.

July 6, 11 a.m. – 12 p.m. – Healthy Aging at home with Natalie from Acti-Kare. This healthy aging class will focus on promoting physical, mental and social health and wellbeing for older adults. Topics will include nutrition, exercise and spiritual growth.

July 7, 11 a.m. – 12 p.m. – Putting Contest with the Pros. Retired professional golfer, Ron Johnson, will be back to practice putting skills with us! Ron will help with your grip and swing and guide us on the practice greens here at Quail Brook Golf Course.

July 8, 11 a.m. – 12 p.m. – America’s 250th Anniversary Party with Music from John Heiserman. Celebrate the 250th birthday of the United States! John Heiserman is coming to sing some classic American music as we celebrate the start of our great country. Be sure to wear red, white, and blue! Pre-register with Joy, (908) 203-6151.

July 9, 11 a.m. – 12 p.m. – Palliative Care Information Session with Melissa from Stein Palliative. There is so much misinformation out there about palliative care. Palliative care is designed to enhance quality of life for people living with serious or chronic illnesses, regardless of age or stage of disease, and can be provided alongside treatments aimed at curing the illness. Nurse Practitioner, Melissa, will teach us who palliative care is for and how so many people can benefit from it.

July 10, 11 a.m. – 12 p.m. – Ageless Grace with Roz Gerken, Certified Ageless Grace Educator. This exercise program is based on the cutting-edge science of neuroplasticity, the ability of the brain and central nervous system to change structurally and functionally. The program is designed to activate all five functions of the brain to include strategic planning, memory and recall, analytical thinking, creativity and imagination and kinesthetic thinking. The program is intended for participants of all abilities while thoroughly engaged and seated in a chair.

July 13, 11 a.m. – 12 p.m. – Bingo. Bingo is more than an exciting activity. Researchers have found that engaging in Bingo has multiple health benefits such as promoting socialization, strengthening hand-eye coordination, listening, and short-term memory.

July 14, 11 a.m. – 12 p.m. – Ladybug Magnet Craft with Joy. Create cheerful and easy to make ladybug magnets for your refrigerator. Pre-register with Joy.

July 15, 11 a.m. – 12 p.m. – Blood Pressure Screenings with Nina Raps, BSParm, RPh, from Rutgers Ernesto School of Pharmacy. Nina and pharmacy students will be providing blood pressure screenings and educational information about staying healthy.

July 16, 11 a.m. – 12 p.m. – Visit from Somerset County Therapy Dog, Liam. Liam is coming back with his owner, Erin, from the Somerset County Prosecutor’s office to brighten the day of our clients here. Erin will show us some of Liam’s new tricks and talk to us about all that he does for the prosecutor’s office.

July 17, 11 a.m. – 12 p.m. – Fun & Games with Hansaben Mody and Bina Pathak. Back by popular demand, Bina and Hansa are leading our seniors in a fun adaption of musical chairs! Get ready for fun and laughs!

July 20, 11 a.m. – 12 p.m. – Karaoke with Somerset County Youth Council. Show off your vocal skills with the help of Somerset County Youth Council. Our local youth will be back to have some fun with Quail Brook’s clients and maybe sing a song or two with us!

July 21, 11 a.m. – 12 p.m. – “I Should Have Known That” Trivia with Quail Brook Staff. I Should Have Known That Trivia is an addictively entertaining trivia game with a variety of questions about things you should know. In contrast to traditional trivia formats, you don’t receive points for answering correctly. Instead, points are subtracted for every incorrect number.

July 22, 11 a.m. – 12 p.m. – American Revolution Stamps with Don Neal. Retired Teacher, Don Neal, will be coming back to teach us about some of the lesser-known figures of the American Revolution, through his incredible stamp collection.

July 23, 11 a.m. – 12 p.m. – Create Greeting Cards with Anthony. Resident artist,Anthony, will assist in this fun class, helping us draw and create greeting cards.

July 24, 11 a.m. – 12 p.m. – Traveling Library with Noah Anderson, Somerset County Library System of New Jersey. All of what you expect from your library, right at the Senior Wellness Center! Browse the traveling collection, place hold requests for specific titles, or troubleshoot the library eBook App, Libby! Renew or sign-up with your library today!

July 27, 11 a.m. – 12 p.m. – Wordle with Myrna. Wordle is a word-based brain game where participants have six chances to guess a five-letter word. So, dig deep into your vocabulary repertoire and identify some words with center client and volunteer, Myrna, as your guide.

July 28, 11 a.m. – 12 p.m. – Poetry Share Extraordinaire with Yolanda. Poetry can engage all our senses and revive our memories, and everyone can find a poem that strikes a chord with them. Join center client and volunteer, Yolanda, to share the poems we love, bring in a poem you love and maybe one you wrote.

July 29, 11 a.m. – 12 p.m. – Summer Luau with music from Gordon James. Enjoy the summer sun and feel the Hawaiian breeze at Quail Brook’s Luau, singing and dancing to music from Gordon James! We will enjoy games with friends and wear leis. Pre-registration required with Joy.

July 30, 11 a.m. – 12 p.m. – Visiting Physician Presentation and Game. Did you know in 2025, doctors still make house calls? The Visiting Physicians will come for routine check-ups as well as more extensive X-rays, bloodwork and other tests. Amy from the Visiting Physicians will come to answer our questions about their services and bring a game to play as well!

July 31, 11 a.m. – 12 p.m. – The Story of Mary Anning by Carol Simon Levin. Carol Simon Levin portrays Mary Anning, a self-taught fossil hunter from England’s Jurassic Coast, who, in the early 1800s unearthed some of the world’s first complete dinosaur-era skeletons, including the ichthyosaur and plesiosaur. Her discoveries fundamentally reshaped our understanding of prehistoric life and laid the foundation for modern paleontology. But despite her scientific brilliance, her gender and working-class background meant that Mary was excluded from scientific societies and denied formal recognition. Join us to see Carol’s portrayal of this amazing woman.

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