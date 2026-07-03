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Somerset Students Bring Home Gold, Silver From SkillsUSA National Competition

July 2, 2026 Education, Higher Ed, RVCC

GOLD MEDALISTS – Members of the 2026 National Gold Medal winning SkillsUSA Quiz Bowl team from SCVTHS (left to right): Akshaj Kalepalli (Bridgewater), Abhay Naidu (Bridgewater), Aarav Patel (Hillsborough), Pari Malla (Branchburg), Tanvi Patel (Warren), Daniel Yuh (Somerset). Photo: RVCC.

Two Somerset students earned medals at the SkillsUSA National Leadership & Skills Conference, helping Somerset County Vocational & Technical High School to a 23-medal haul at the recently held national competition.

Daniel Yuh won a gold medal as a member of the school’s Quiz Bowl team, while Siyaa Choudhary earned a silver medal in the Health Knowledge Bowl team event in competition held June 1-5 in Atlanta, Ga..

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