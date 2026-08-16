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‘Week Of The People’ Festival Sees Big Turnout

August 16, 2026 Community Building, General News

PLAYTIME – A number of games and rides were provided at the Week of the People Back to School Festival, held August 15 at Naaman Williams Park.

By Zunaira Ghauri

About 150 people attended the 52nd annual “Week of the People” Back to School Festival on Aug. 15 at Naaman Williams Park.

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