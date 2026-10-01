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Rogers Runs for 234 Yards As Warriors Rout North Brunswick, 55-21, For First Win

September 30, 2026 Featured, Football, High School Sports, Sports

ON THE RUN – Warrior Michael Rogers Jr. powers through North Brunswick defenders for another first down during Franklin’s September 28 game.

Franklin running back Michael Rogers Jr. ran for 234 yards and three touchdowns, and the Warriors scored 34 unanswered points in the second half to beat North Brunswick 55-21 on September 28 for their first win of the season.

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