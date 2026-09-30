Franklin’s Flock Cameras Logged Nearly 40,000 Alerts In 30 Days, Almost All For Expired Or Suspended Plates

Nearly all of the 39,469 alerts generated by Franklin Township’s Flock Safety license plate reader cameras during the last 30 days flagged vehicles with expired or suspended registrations, according to new, more precise data the Franklin Township Police Department posted to its online transparency portal.

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