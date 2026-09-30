Quantcast

Franklin’s Flock Cameras Logged Nearly 40,000 Alerts In 30 Days, Almost All For Expired Or Suspended Plates

September 30, 2026 Featured, Police News, Taxes at Work, Township Council, Township Council Taxes

MORE DATA PROVIDED – Nearly all Flock camera license plate reads that triggered a special hotlist were for expired or suspended registrations, according to FTPD data. released recently.

Nearly all of the 39,469 alerts generated by Franklin Township’s Flock Safety license plate reader cameras during the last 30 days flagged vehicles with expired or suspended registrations, according to new, more precise data the Franklin Township Police Department posted to its online transparency portal.

Don’t Miss Out!

No other media outlet covering Franklin Township brings you the depth of information presented by the Franklin Reporter & Advocate. Period. We are the only truly independent media serving the Eight Villages.

But we can only do that with your support. Please consider a yearly subscription to our online news site; at $37 a year, it’s one of the best investments you can make for yourself.

We also offer monthly and quarterly subscription plans.

To subscribe, please click here.

Existing members, please click here.

Check Also

Rogers Runs for 234 Yards As Warriors Rout North Brunswick, 55-21, For First Win

ON THE RUN – Warrior Michael Rogers Jr. powers through North Brunswick defenders for another …

Copyright © 2026 The Franklin Reporter & Advocate, LLC. The FR&A in 2025 reached 73,000 unique visitors, who recorded 378,000 page views. Monthly, there were 6,083 unique visits, with 3,096 coming from Franklin, or within a 10-mile radius. Source: Quantcast.
Created with recycled electrons.