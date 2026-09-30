Warrior Soccer Falls To Gill St. Bernard’s, 3-1

JeanCarlo Sanchez put the Knights ahead for good in the 73rd minute, and Danny Cronin added an insurance goal minutes later off an assist from Sanchez.

Gill St. Bernard’s scored twice in the final eight minutes September 30 to break a 1-1 tie and beat the Franklin High School boys’ soccer team 3-1 in Len Rivers Stadium, keeping the Warriors winless this season.

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