Officials Keeping An Eye On Weather For Franklin Day

A coastal Nor’easter is expected to make its presence felt on Saturday, with the National Weather Service on September 23 predicting a 40% chance of rain during the day.

Township officials are keeping a wary eye on the weather to help determine weather the September 26 Franklin Day will go on as planned.

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