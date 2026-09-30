In Your Opinion: Letter Writer Responds To Critic

Resident and Township Council gadfly Jim Johnston misused my Speak Out letter (Township Council Needs To Scold Bad Cricket Behavior) to the Franklin Reporter for his own purposes, on Facebook. He tried to weaponize my letter regarding cricket to make a point about the water main issues, two unrelated topics

I am angry and annoyed that I have to write this letter. I hope my speaking voice does not leak out in the process.

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