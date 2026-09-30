Quail Brook Senior Center’s October Schedule

Spooky season is quickly approaching in Somerset County, and all six Senior Wellness Centers are prepping for the excitement of Halloween with community-focused celebrations, festivities, and performances. All centers will be closed on Monday, October 12, 2026.

In addition to all the regularly scheduled programs, older adults can enjoy a fresh lineup of spooktacular events this October. From Halloween crafting sessions and costume contests to festive dance parties and live musical performances, each center is scheduled to host a variety of creative and physically engaging activities.

All Senior Wellness Centers, which are operated by the Somerset County Office on Aging and Disability Services (OoADS), are dedicated to helping seniors stay healthy, active, and connected with community.Programs are free for registered members, unless indicated otherwise. Residents must call or visit a wellness center to register. Proof of identification, age, and residency are required.

For anyone aged 60 or older, Somerset County Senior Wellness Centers also offer a nutritionally balanced lunch, Monday through Friday, for a suggested donation of $2.50. Menu choices include a hot meat-based or meatless entrée or a cold meat-based or meatless boxed lunch. Make lunch reservations prior to 10 a.m. on the previous business day by calling the senior center you wish to attend.

The Somerset County Office on Aging and Disability Services provides information regarding aging safely in place and in the community. Supported by the Somerset County Commissioners and the NJ Department of Human Services, Division of Aging Services, Somerset County Senior Wellness Centers are open to independent, Somerset County residents, 60 years of age and above. Interested residents should contact the main office at (908) 704-6346 or (888) 747-1122 to hear more about eligibility criteria and center operations. Proof of identification, age, and county residency are required to participate.

QUAIL BROOK SENIOR CENTER

625 New Brunswick Road

Somerset, NJ 08873

(908) 203-6151



Gentle Aerobics with Bina – Mondays, 10:15 – 10:45 a.m. Bina will show you how to exercise and move without putting undue pressure or strain on your body. Practice movements that will increase blood circulation, lubricate joints for flexibility, and strengthen individual muscles. These exercises may help to decrease falls and make it easier to accomplish day-to-day activities. This program can be done while either standing or sitting and is open to all abilities.

Stronger Seniors: Stretch – Mondays, 1 – 1:30 p.m. Stretch your muscles and loosen your joints with this wonderful, pre-recorded program! You can remain seated while stretching your whole body.

Knitting & Crochet Club – Mondays, 1 – 2 p.m. Knitting and crocheting are not only enjoyable activities but also have benefits for brain health! Come reduce your stress and make connections with other knitters and crocheters. No experience necessary.

G-Fit –Tuesdays & Fridays, 10 – 10:30 a.m. Rebuild the strength lost through the aging process to gain a higher level of functioning. This class combines strength training with stretching and range-of-motion exercises, stability, and balance training for fall prevention, cardiovascular activity for heart health, and gait exercises to help improve walking. **Weights and stretch bands provided. Bring water. Exercises are done sitting in chairs. Standing is optional. Space is limited.** This unique and beneficial exercise program is facilitated 2x/week.

Walking Club – Tuesdays, 12:30 – 1 p.m. Enjoy this fresh air outdoor movement that keeps you moving in the right direction, improving flexibility, lowering blood pressure, elevating your mood, and socializing with friends (weather permitting).

Instructional Ukulele with David Barry – Tuesdays, 12:30 – 1:30 p.m. Music activates multiple areas of the brain, promoting overall brain health and resilience. It enhances memory power and reasoning skills. David will teach our ukulele class, showing clients fundamental techniques and performance skills. Pre-register with Joy.

Stretch & Strength with Mikaela Kane from Rutgers Co-operative Extension – Tuesdays, 1 – 2 p.m. (October 6 – December 29) Mikaela will be leading a 12-week exercise class that involves stretch & strength. Stretching keeps the muscles flexible, strong, and healthy, and we need that flexibility to maintain a range of motion in the joints. Without it, the muscles shorten and become tight. The strength program is designed to enhance the ability to function in daily life. The exercise can be done with or without weights. A hand weight of 2-5 pounds is recommended, which can be brought by the clients for exercise. Please call (908) 203-6151 for more information.

Rediscovering Your Own Happiness with Antonia – Wednesdays, 10 a.m. – 12 p.m. Happiness cannot be found, bought, given or taken in pill form. Happiness is a gift we were born with. It lives within each of us. Antonia, Quail Brook Senior Center client, who has been studying happiness since she was a child, will bestow some of her knowledge on how we can rediscover and enhance our happiness.

Chair Yoga with Saryu Dalal, Certified Yoga Instructor – Wednesdays, 10:15 – 11 a.m. Chair Yoga offers numerous physical benefits, including improved flexibility, strength, and balance. By practicing Chair Yoga regularly, individuals can increase their range of motion, reduce the risk of injury, and maintain or improve their overall physical fitness. For those with limited mobility or chronic health conditions, Chair Yoga can provide a gentle, low-impact way to stay active and maintain muscle tone. Saryu will guide us in this wonderful program.

Rummikub – Wednesdays, 10:30 – 12 p.m. This fast moving “board” game is full of changes as players maneuver the tiles on the table. It combines luck and strategy, with every player having a chance to win until the very end. Rummikub helps with social interaction, and mental stimulation, provides relaxation, and provides amazing fun. Time flies when you are having fun! All levels of playing ability are welcome.

Canasta – Wednesdays, 1:30 – 2:30 p.m. Canasta is a card game of the rummy family of games, typically played by 4 players. It combines luck of the draw, skill, and diverse strategies, making it a fun and challenging game! This is a pre-registered group for experienced players only. Contact Joy for details.



Tai Chi with Edward and Lena Anderson – Thursdays, 10:15 – 11 a.m. Tai Chi is a centuries-old Chinese internal martial art characterized by slow, flowing movements, upright posture, and coordinated breathing. It is practiced worldwide today for balance, relaxation, strength and cardiovascular benefits. This class will be taught with options for both standing and seated participation.

Line Dancing 101 with Deborah – Thursdays, 1 – 2 p.m. During this introduction to line dancing, Deborah will teach a new line dance weekly so you can become familiar with the line dancing steps and movements. Each class will incorporate a new movement to grow your line dancing skills.

Line Dancing with Deborah – Fridays, 9 – 10 a.m. Line dancing is so much fun, it does not seem like exercise. You do not need a partner and it’s an easy way to stay mentally and physically healthy. It is suitable for people with limited mobility and improves cardiovascular and muscular strength, coordination, and balance as you work through the different moves.

Mahjong Club – Fridays, 9:30 – 12 p.m. (October 9 – December 18) Mahjong is a great game to keep your brain sharp and supercharged. This club is for anyone who loves the game, wants to meet new people, and have some fun. This is not a competitive club. Join fellow center members to play this thought-provoking game. Club size is limited, registration for one time frame is required. The next quarterly sessions will start the week of January 11 through the week of March 15. Registration forms will be made available at the center starting the week of November 30. For more information, please call: (908) 203-6151.

Beginner Mahjong Club – Fridays, 12:45 – 3 p.m. Are you just learning to play Mahjong? Our afternoon group may be the best fit for you. Club size is limited, registration for one time frame is required. For more information, please call: (908) 203-6151.

Your Essence of Yoga – Fridays, 1 – 2 p.m. Yoga sessions are uniquely different starting with the instructor on how information and teaching are imparted. Let us open our signal paths and learn another approach to finding the essence of yoga.

October 1, 11 a.m. – 12 p.m. Local Safety Information with the Franklin Township Police Department.Seniors can often be the target of crime in the community. Centers for Disease Control (CDC) data shows about 1 in 10 older adults experience abuse or neglect each year. The Franklin Police Department will share safety information and contacts to help keep our older population from being victims of these crimes.

October 2, 11 a.m. – 12 p.m. Self Defense for Seniors with Michael of Gorilla Squad Boxing. Gorilla Boxing is back for this interactive self-defense class geared toward seniors! Learn how you can protect yourself and others around you. This class will focus on mindset, situational awareness, as well as how to avoid being a victim by using physical tactics to defend yourself. Please wear comfortable shoes for practice.

October 5, 11 a.m. – 12 p.m. Tea Towel Fall Craft. This hands-on creative craft will have participants transform ordinary kitchen linen towels into unique functional art pieces! We will use fabric paint to create fall leaves on our towels to give them a personal touch. Towels and paint will be provided. Supplies are limited. Pre-register with Quail Brook Staff, (908) 203-6151.

October 6, 11 a.m. – 12 p.m. Hispanic Heritage Stamps with Don Neal. Hispanic Heritage Stamps are commemorative U.S. postage stamps that honor the contributions of Hispanic and Latino Americans to U.S. history, culture, and society. They range from early depictions of Spanish explorers to modern tributes to civil rights leaders, artists, and sports icons. Don Neal will share his knowledge and stamp collection to help us learn about these incredible Hispanic leaders.

October 7, 11 a.m. – 12 p.m. Strings Attached: A Morning of Music and Memories with Karen Kowalski. Get ready to take a musical trip down memory lane with Strings Attached, featuring guitars, vocals and the rich sound of the electric cello. The group will bring to life favorites from the 60’s, 70’s, and beyond including “Can’t Help Falling in Love”, “Daydream Believer”, “In My Life”, “Mr. Tambourine Man”, “Every Breath You Take” and plenty of other surprises. And because more strings mean more fun, Strings Attached will be joined by special guests from the Quail Brook ukelele band!

October 7 & 21, 1 – 2 p.m. Zumba Gold with Laurie Fetcher. Get your blood pumping with some zesty music that will truly inspire a hearty workout. This class is achievable for beginners or others who need modifications to their exercise routine. Build cardiovascular health by challenging your heart and working your hip, leg, and arm muscles by performing fun and rhythmic moves all while either standing or sitting.

October 8, 11 a.m. – 12 p.m. Hispanic Heritage Presentation with Yolanda Serrano. Hispanic Heritage Month gives us an opportunity to learn about the rich cultures, histories, and contributions of Hispanic communities. Yolanda will share historical information, traditions, cultural diversity, as well as art and music that comes from this vast community with our Quail Brook clients.

October 9, 11 a.m. – 12 p.m. Traveling Library with Noah Anderson, Somerset County Library System of New Jersey. All of what you expect from your library, right at the Quail Brook Senior Wellness Center! Browse the traveling collection, place hold requests for specific titles, or troubleshoot the library eBook App, Libby! Renew or sign-up with your library today!

October 12 – Center closed in observance of Columbus Day.

October 13, 11 a.m. – 12 p.m. Bingo. Bingo is more than an exciting activity. Researchers have found that engaging in Bingo has multiple health benefits such as promoting socialization, strengthening hand-eye coordination, listening, and short-term memory.

October 14, 11 a.m. – 12 p.m. Tapping Away Stress with Alicia Grey, Certified Emotional Freedom Techniques Practitioner. How often do you find yourself thinking about how stressed out you feel? Wouldn’t it be great if there was a simple technique to lower your stress? Well, there is. It is called Emotional Freedom Techniques or “tapping”. Clinical students have shown that by tapping on certain pressure points on our face and upper body, this can lower the stress hormone cortisol as well as break free of limited beliefs and negative emotions including fear, anxiety, and anger. Join Alicia as she guides us through this tapping practice.

October 14, 1 – 2 p.m. Managing Anxiety: Coping Strategies for Emotional Wellness. Anxiety and stress can affect emotional and physical well-being at any age. This presentation will help participants recognize common signs of anxiety, explore practical coping strategies, and learn about resources available to support emotional wellness. Older adults may experience anxiety, grief, social isolation, and other life changes that impact mental health, and this program is designed to encourage awareness and help-seeking. Attendees will have the option to complete a voluntary screening for anxiety following the presentation to promote self-awareness and learn more about available support. Screenings are optional, are not diagnostic, and referrals to Richard Hall and community resources will be provided for those interested.

October 15, 11 a.m. – 12 p.m. Eye Health with Dr. Lucio Volino of PharmD, CTTS, from Rutgers Ernest Mario School of Pharmacy. By 2050, the US Census Bureau expects the number of people with visual impairment or blindness to double. This class, led by Dr. Volino, is designed for seniors to understand how vision changes with age, recognizing early signs of eye disease, and how to take proactive steps to preserve your sight and eye health.

October 16, 11 a.m. – 12 p.m. Ageless Grace with Roz Gerken, Certified Ageless Grace Educator. This exercise program is based on the cutting-edge science of neuroplasticity, the ability of the brain and central nervous system to change structurally and functionally. The program is designed to activate all five functions of the brain to include strategic planning, memory and recall, analytical thinking, creativity and imagination and kinesthetic thinking. The program is intended for participants of all abilities while thoroughly engaged and seated in a chair.



October 19, 11 a.m. – 12 p.m. Music from Bob Zee. Singer and guitarist Bob Zee will entertain clients with classic rock and golden oldies! Having performed for parties and audiences of all ages, Bob brings an energetic and engaging style that invites everyone to sing along and maybe even step onto the dance floor. Live music can support memory, boost mood, encourage movement, reduce stress, and create meaningful opportunities for social connection.

October 20, 11 a.m. – 12 p.m. Using Financial Technology with Barbra from Financial Resources Federal Credit Union. Digital Banking & Financial Technology can make banking easy right from your cell phone or computer. It helps you avoid unnecessary trips to the bank and can make life much more convenient! Barbra will teach clients how to safely use this technology and explore digital tools for financial wellness.

October 21, 10:30 a.m. – 12 p.m. Blood Pressure Screenings with Nina Raps, BSPharm, RPh, from Rutgers Ernest Mario School of Pharmacy. Stop by for a blood pressure screening provided by Nina Raps and Rutgers pharmacy students. Regular blood pressure checks can help older adults stay informed about their heart health and identify changes that may need follow-up. Participants will also receive helpful education and resources to support healthy blood pressure and overall wellness.

October 22 & 29, 11 a.m. – 12 p.m. Hip-Hop with Tom McKie. Tom is back to get us moving and grooving! Dancing is a low-impact cardiovascular activity that increases your heart rate and improves circulation. It improves balance, coordination and memory! Put on your dancing shoes and join us for some fun moves to get your feet moving and your heart pumping!



October 23, 11 a.m. – 12 p.m. Memory Enhancement Techniques with Robert Wood RWJ. Dementia and Alzheimer’s are the 6th leading cause of death in the US. We can, however, equip ourselves for the best possible outcome! Learn the different types of memory, how the brain store and retrieves information, and factors that affect memory. RWJ will give core techniques and advanced strategies as well as lifestyle advice to give us the best outcomes.

October 26, 11 a.m. – 12 p.m. Wordle with Myrna. Wordle is a word-based brain game where participants have six chances to guess a five-letter word. So, dig deep into your vocabulary repertoire and identify some words with center client and volunteer, Myrna, as your guide.

October 27, 11 a.m. – 12 p.m. Urology Program for Men and Women with Dr. Alexandra Tabakin.Many seniors experience urology related problems as they get older. Dr. Alexandra Tabakin will be in to discuss age-related conditions that can affect people as well as prevention and quality of life strategies.

October 28, 11 a.m. – 12 p.m. Fun & Games with Hansaben Mody and Bina Pathak. Back by popular demand, Bina and Hansa are leading our seniors in a fun adaption of musical chairs! Get ready for fun and laughs!

October 30, 11 a.m. – 12 p.m. Halloween Party with Music from Johnny Walylko. Whether you’re here for the scares, the laughs, or the music, this party will not disappoint! Join our fun and spooky Halloween party with the incredible Johnny Walylko!

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