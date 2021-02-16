Warriors On The Academic Move

A total of 1,543 students, including Maya Webster from Somerset, have been named to the Dean’s List at East Stroudsburg University of Pennsylvania (ESU) for the Fall 2020 semester of the 2020-2021 academic year, according to Joanne Bruno, J.D., provost and vice president for academic affairs. Students eligible for the Dean’s List are those who have attained a 3.50 quality point average or better and are enrolled full-time. The letter grade “B” earns 3 quality points per credit, and the grade “A” earns 4 quality points per credit.

Springfield College has named Carlin Fernandez from Franklin Park to the dean’s list for academic excellence for the 2020 fall semester. Fernandez has a primary major of Applied Exercise Science. The criteria for selection to the Dean’s List are as follows: The student must have completed a minimum of 12 credit hours of graded coursework for the term, exclusive of “P” grades. The student must not have any incompletes or missing grades in the designated term. The student must have a minimum semester grade average of 3.500 for the term.

Bloomsburg University of Pennsylvania congratulates the more than 2,200 students who were named to the Fall 2020 Dean’s List. Olivia Panagos, from Somerset, an Early Childhood (PK-4)/Deaf Hard of Hearing major, was one of the students honored. A full-time student whose semester GPA is 3.5 or higher in 12 or more semester hours of course work for which a grade or grades are received are named to the Dean’s List.

The following local students have been named to the University of Delaware Dean’s List for the Fall 2020 semester: Brittany Georges, Makayla Rimblas, Jailyn Frazier, Zarina Dickens, Ryan Parneg, Nicolas DiMeglio, and Brian Toczek, all of Somerset. To meet eligibility requirements for the Dean’s List, a student must be enrolled full-time and earn a GPA of 3.5 or above (on a 4.0 scale) for the semester.

Madison Mento of Franklin Park excelled during the Fall 2020 semester, achieving a GPA of at least 3.5 to earn a spot on the Dean’s List.

The Georgia Institute of Technology presented degrees to approximately 3,800 undergraduate and graduate students who earned their degrees during the Fall 2020 semester and were recognized during the Institute’s 259th Commencement exercises December 11-12, 2020, at Bobby Dodd Stadium. Local graduates were Sahaj Patel of Franklin Park, who graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Aerospace Engineering with Highest Honors, and Robert Tuck of Somerset, who graduated with a Master of Science in Computer Science.

Montclair State University congratulates local Red Hawks named to the Fall 2020 Dean’s List: Daisy Saunders of Somerset, Lirena Engelsbel of Somerset, Bintu Kamara of Somerset, Julia Hauss of Somerset, Emma Richter of Somerset, Kaosisochukwu Nwanonyiri of Somerset, Kaila Houghton of Somerset, Jhane Thomas of Somerset, Teri Hyman of Somerset, Shayna Davis-Albert of Franklin Park, Felix Martinez of Somerset, Ashley Pleus of Somerset, Jordyn Cherry of Somerset, Dzvenymyra Pryhoda of Somerset, Aminata Coundoul of Somerset, Sierra Schiff of Somerset, Pearl McGee of Somerset, Chris Boardman of Somerset, Carollyn Scotto Di Frego of Somerset, and Laury Medelus of Somerset. The Dean’s List, issued after the close of the Fall and Spring semesters by the academic deans, gives recognition to students with a 3.500 or higher semester GPA if a minimum of 12 credits is earned in courses that contribute to the GPA and if there are no IN (incomplete) grades for that semester.

Rahul Ubriani of Somerset was named to the Fall 2020 Presidential Honor List at New York Institute of Technology. Ubriani was one of more than 1,300 students recognized. To qualify for the Presidential Honor List, a student must achieve a minimum semester GPA of 3.7 and complete at least 12 credit hours without any incomplete grades.

Ithaca College student Danielle Trovato from Somerset was named to the Dean’s List for the fall 2020 semester.

Darlene Slavick, of Somerset was named to Susquehanna University’s dean’s list for the fall 2020 semester. The dean’s list recognizes students who achieve a grade point average of 3.4 or higher out of a possible 4.0 for the semester. To qualify, students must complete a minimum of 12 semester hours. Slavick, a Biology major, is a graduate of Bishop George Ahr High School.

Seton Hall University is pleased to announce the following local students who qualified for the Fall 2020 Dean’s list and to congratulate them for their outstanding academic achievements. After the close of every semester, undergraduate students completing all courses with a GPA of 3.4, with no grades lower than “C”, qualify for the Dean’s List. The students are: Jason Abraham, Corinthian Burton, Elizabeth Cheema, Carlie Chukrallah, Isabella Fiorello, Jacqueline Francis, Morgan Frazee, Ashlin Miller, Kevin Suresh, Rahana Suresh, Kelly Veronsky, and Arien Yeddanapally, all of Somerset.

Congratulations to Irving Callender of Somerset, who is a member of the Montclair State University Men’s Basketball Team for the 2020-2021 season. Callender, a Senior majoring in Sociology, is a 6’5” Guard/Forward on the Red Hawk roster. The Red Hawks are led by 2nd-year Head Coach Justin Potts.

Samantha Fazekas of Somerset and Serena Buchan of Franklin Park were named to the Dean’s List for the Fall 2020 semester at Centenary University.



