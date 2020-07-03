Two Warehouses Planned For Veronica Avenue Tract

Artist’s rendering of a proposed office-warehouse on Veronica Avenue.

The Miami, Fla.-based developer who wants to build two warehouses on open land along Veronica Avenue will have to wait two weeks to see if his project is approved.

That’s because there were only six Zoning Board of Adjustment members eligible to vote on the application at the July 2 meeting. The developer, Elion Acquisitions, opted to wait the two weeks in hopes that a seventh – and potential tie-breaking – member would be present.

Proposed are two office-warehouse buildings, one 425,250 square feet and the second 118,800 square feet on about 46 acres bordered by Route 27, Veronica Avenue and Bennetts Lane.

The larger of the two proposed warehouses would be divisible into four office spaces, have 282 parking spots and 82 loading docks, while the smaller of the two would be divisible into two office spaces and have 80 parking spaces and 18 loading docks.

The plan has its opponents, mainly the owners of medical office buildings along Veronica, who fear that truck traffic would impact their patients.

There will be one driveway into the property off of Veronica, which also drew the opponents’ ire.

The targeted land is now wooded and farmland.

The developer plans to plant nearly 300 trees and more than 700 shrubs, Robert Freud, the project’s engineer, told the board.

Matthew Seckler, the project’s traffic engineer, said that while he didn’t know what the warehouse operators’ working hours will be, trucking companies have tended as of late to keep their trucks off teh road during teh morning and afternoon rush hours.

One lawyer representing an objector said teh board should not vote on the application until an independent traffic study can be done. He said his client is worried about their patients having to maneuver around tractor-trailers.

Peter Lanfrit, teh developer’s attorney, disputed the objectors’ claim that the project is too big for the property. He said the project is well within what is allowed to be built on that site.

“These doctors chose to put their medical offices on Veronica Avenue in a zone that allows warehouses,” Lanfrit said. “If these doctors had a concern about trucks, about that kind of traffic, they could have put their practices in other parts of town where they are permitted, where they would not be encumbered by truck traffic.”



